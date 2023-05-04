Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital

04 May 2023 - 20:20
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as banking sector jitters ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
3.
JSE flattens as risk-on sentiment proves to be ...
Markets
4.
Global markets inch higher amid sunnier outlook ...
Markets
5.
Europe’s bank shares make comeback after fall in ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.