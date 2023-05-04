Investors digest another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
Support for probe broke the same rules of governance flouted by Eskom
Business Leadership SA helped fund a controversial independent probe into corruption, crime and sabotage at Eskom
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
Gold price hits a record high as angst over US regional bank failures drives investors to safe-haven asset
The ratings agency kept Barloworld's long-term rating unchanged at Ba2 with a stable outlook
Ackerman also criticises the ANC for threatening a trade agreement that allows SA exports to enter the US duty-free
It is the central bank’s seventh straight rate rise, but so far the smallest move
Amakhosi form is poor, but the Soweto Derby is often a surprising affair
In closely watch music industry lawsuit the pop star was accused of copying the 1973 classic ‘Let’s Get It On’
Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
