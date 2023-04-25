WATCH: Stock picks

Markets

Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor

25 April 2023 - 21:16
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor.

