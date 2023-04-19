Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

19 April 2023 - 20:50
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Devin Shuttle from The Robert Group and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Chris Reddy from All Weather Capital and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth
Markets
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Nick Crail from FNB Wealth & Investments
Markets
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Metals lift JSE on strong Chinese ...
Markets
2.
PODCAST | How to turn a financial plan into an ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the week strongly
Markets
4.
Gold slips as dollar rebounds and Fed rate hike ...
Markets
5.
Global markets slip as inflation worries investors
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.