WATCH: Technical analysis on DRD Gold, Gold Fields and more

Business Day TV spoke to Unum's hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta

17 April 2023 - 16:28 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
On this episode of Trade of the Week, Unum’s hedge fund Manager, Loyiso Mpeta, analyses DRD Gold, Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti and Harmony Gold.

