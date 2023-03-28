Markets

JSE lifts as turmoil from banking troubles subsides

Bloomberg reports that US authorities are considering expanding an emergency lending programme for banks

BL Premium
28 March 2023 - 11:12 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was up on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mostly firmer as markets attempted a rebound from the global banking turmoil.

Market sentiment improved as a series of events helped sentiment in the banking sector. Bloomberg reported at the weekend that the deposit outflows from small banks to industry giants such as JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo had slowed in recent days. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.