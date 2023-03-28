Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Gold rises as dollar slips, but risk appetite limits gains
While regulators seek to allay fears over the global banking system, bullion remains a resolute safe-haven in a rolling risk environment
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar slipped, though an improvement in risk appetite after efforts by regulators to allay fears over the global banking system limited the safe-haven metal’s appeal.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,958.85 per ounce at 3.08am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,960.80.
“The US dollar seems to be stabilising. This should entice fresh buying back into the [gold] market,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.
The dollar index fell 0.2%, making bullion more affordable for buyers holding other currencies.
Gold prices declined more than 1% on Monday as investors scaled back on safe-haven trading in favour of riskier assets after First Citizens Bancshares said it would take on the deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
However, gold remains the “resolute safe-haven” in a “rolling risk environment” for the banking sector as risks of contagion are far more persistent than the market would like to believe, Bennett added.
The US government will continue using its tools to prevent contagion in the banking sector, as warranted, to ensure that Americans’ deposits are safe, the treasury undersecretary for domestic finance, Nellie Liang, will tell Congress on Tuesday.
The US Federal Reserve is “still learning” how much impact its interest rate hikes have had on the economy and inflation, Federal Reserve governor Philip Jefferson said on Monday.
Markets are pricing in a 61% chance of the Fed standing pat on interest rates in its May meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Bullion is considered a hedge against economic uncertainties, though higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.
Gold might retest a support at $1,945 per ounce, a break below could open the way towards $1,927, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
Spot silver eased 0.1% to $23.06 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.5% to $976.87 and palladium added 0.7% at $1,418.44.
Reuters
