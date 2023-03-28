Markets

Crude prices ease as investors monitor banking crisis and Chinese demand

Oil falls after Monday’s rally, but dip-buys in crude could be the prevailing trend in the near term, says analyst

28 March 2023 - 07:59 Laura Sanicola and Sudarshan Varadhan
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM

Crude prices retreated on Tuesday after rallying the previous session, with markets focused on developments in the banking crisis and indications of strengthening demand in China.

Prices eased after rising at the fastest pace in more than four months on Monday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude fell 4c, or 0.05%, to $72.77 a barrel. Brent crude futures dropped 30c to $77.82 by 3.12am GMT.

“Though risks remain in the banking system amid the recent event, dip-buys in crude oil could be the prevailing trend in the near term,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Prices rose in the previous session after Turkey stopped pumping crude from Kurdistan via a pipeline following an arbitration decision that confirmed Baghdad’s consent was needed to ship the oil.

Monday’s announcement that First Citizens Bancshares will acquire deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) spurred optimism about the condition of the banking sector that has roiled financial markets.

Oil prices were also likely to continue drawing support from indications of recovering Chinese demand.

China’s crude oil imports are expected to rise 6.2% in 2023 to 540-million tonnes, according to an annual forecast by a research unit of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) on Monday.

“China’s manufacturing and services PMIs will be a major economic driver to oil prices as positive data is most likely to further improve the demand outlook,” Teng said.

US crude oil stockpiles were seen rising about 200,000 barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, will publish its inventory data at 4.30pm. EDT on Tuesday and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Reuters

Oil steadies as investors eye banking crisis and Putin’s comments

Crude markets are watching the sentiment in the financial market, while oil fundamentals remain sidelined, analyst says
Markets
1 day ago

Oil rises as authorities rein in concerns about global banking system

Prices also drew support from Putin’s plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Markets
1 day ago

Oil prices fall sharply as banking stocks slide in Europe

Stronger dollar is also fuelling the sell-off
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Why you shouldn’t be too quick to rush your rand ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Bidvest, Capitec and ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE lifts as sentiment in the ...
Markets
4.
Gold rises as dollar slips, but risk appetite ...
Markets
5.
JSE lifts as turmoil from banking troubles ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.