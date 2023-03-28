Crude prices ease as investors monitor banking crisis and Chinese demand

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
If citizens do not see democracy improving their lot — if no economic relief follows — the system will feel the strain
Ilima, a construction company, was placed in liquidation in 2010 and, at the time, held shares in Strategic Partners Group
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
Creditors will vote on the deed of company arrangement in May
Part-time employment rose by 42,000 or 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022
Warning that the energy challenge can slow industrialisation, minister says an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed
India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) was launched as a pilot on December 1
New Proteas have no less a committed approach to winning, just a less downcast view of losing
Travellers, especially those up at the sharp end, are in for a treat
Crude prices retreated on Tuesday after rallying the previous session, with markets focused on developments in the banking crisis and indications of strengthening demand in China.
Prices eased after rising at the fastest pace in more than four months on Monday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude fell 4c, or 0.05%, to $72.77 a barrel. Brent crude futures dropped 30c to $77.82 by 3.12am GMT.
“Though risks remain in the banking system amid the recent event, dip-buys in crude oil could be the prevailing trend in the near term,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.
Prices rose in the previous session after Turkey stopped pumping crude from Kurdistan via a pipeline following an arbitration decision that confirmed Baghdad’s consent was needed to ship the oil.
Monday’s announcement that First Citizens Bancshares will acquire deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) spurred optimism about the condition of the banking sector that has roiled financial markets.
Oil prices were also likely to continue drawing support from indications of recovering Chinese demand.
China’s crude oil imports are expected to rise 6.2% in 2023 to 540-million tonnes, according to an annual forecast by a research unit of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) on Monday.
“China’s manufacturing and services PMIs will be a major economic driver to oil prices as positive data is most likely to further improve the demand outlook,” Teng said.
US crude oil stockpiles were seen rising about 200,000 barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, will publish its inventory data at 4.30pm. EDT on Tuesday and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) at 10.30am on Wednesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Crude prices ease as investors monitor banking crisis and Chinese demand
Oil falls after Monday’s rally, but dip-buys in crude could be the prevailing trend in the near term, says analyst
Crude prices retreated on Tuesday after rallying the previous session, with markets focused on developments in the banking crisis and indications of strengthening demand in China.
Prices eased after rising at the fastest pace in more than four months on Monday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude fell 4c, or 0.05%, to $72.77 a barrel. Brent crude futures dropped 30c to $77.82 by 3.12am GMT.
“Though risks remain in the banking system amid the recent event, dip-buys in crude oil could be the prevailing trend in the near term,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.
Prices rose in the previous session after Turkey stopped pumping crude from Kurdistan via a pipeline following an arbitration decision that confirmed Baghdad’s consent was needed to ship the oil.
Monday’s announcement that First Citizens Bancshares will acquire deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) spurred optimism about the condition of the banking sector that has roiled financial markets.
Oil prices were also likely to continue drawing support from indications of recovering Chinese demand.
China’s crude oil imports are expected to rise 6.2% in 2023 to 540-million tonnes, according to an annual forecast by a research unit of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) on Monday.
“China’s manufacturing and services PMIs will be a major economic driver to oil prices as positive data is most likely to further improve the demand outlook,” Teng said.
US crude oil stockpiles were seen rising about 200,000 barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, will publish its inventory data at 4.30pm. EDT on Tuesday and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) at 10.30am on Wednesday.
Reuters
Oil steadies as investors eye banking crisis and Putin’s comments
Oil rises as authorities rein in concerns about global banking system
Oil prices fall sharply as banking stocks slide in Europe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.