Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV speaks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

24 March 2023 - 15:00 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

On Stock Watch this week, Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments reviews the week’s stocks performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys of Umthombo Wealth and Zwelakhe Mnguni of Benguela Global
Markets
22 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Roy Mutooni of Sanlam Investments
Markets
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Mia Kruger from Kruger International
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm as investors ...
Markets
2.
JSE weaker as banking jitters persist
Markets
3.
Gold falters as US dollar gains ground
Markets
4.
Oil drops as US holds back on refilling oil ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices fall sharply as banking stocks slide ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.