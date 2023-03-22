Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

22 March 2023 - 20:56
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Roy Mutooni of Sanlam Investments
Markets
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Mia Kruger from Kruger International
Markets
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne Mccurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE firmer as traders await outcome of Fed policy ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in four months as ...
Markets
3.
Oil falls in Asian trade as US crude inventories ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as focus turns to Fed ...
Markets
5.
Gold trades flat as investors await Fed rate ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.