Markets

JSE weaker as banking jitters persist

Local bourse loses ground on Friday morning as investors digest Fed’s rate hike

BL Premium
24 March 2023 - 11:26 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, along with its global peers, as investors digested the move by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates amid the global banking sector concerns.

Th Fed increased its benchmark rate by 25 basis points — the ninth hike since March 2022 — taking the upper band of the Federal Funds Rate to 5%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.