Gold falters as US dollar gains ground

The Stoxx subindex of bank shares fell almost 3% in early tradet
Employment helps to reduce social ills such as poverty and crime, and it is therefore essential that the private sector receives the support it needs to grow
De Lille says she sought legal advice on the Spurs deal
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
Retailers are drawing the line at losing money on a service consumers have come to expect
Business Day TV speaks to Roelof Botha, adviser at Optimum Group
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Human rights court’s decision could result in orders for the governments involved to cut carbon-dioxide emissions much faster than planned
Prince Albert hamlet throws up a Cape Town Cycle Tour winner
Susan Woolf has focused on housing, labour and the impact of segregation on urban design and transport systems
Bengaluru — Gold prices eased in rangebound trading on Friday due to a firmer dollar, while investors digested the US central bank’s hints at a potential pause in its rate-hike trajectory.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,991.59/oz, by 3.44am GMT, after two sessions of sharp gains. US gold futures also dipped 0.1% to $1,993.30.
Non-yielding bullion, which becomes more attractive in a low-interest-rate environment, gained 2% after the Federal Reserve signalled it might pause further rate increases after the recent collapse of two US banks, and pointed to just one more rate hike this year.
“However, the Fed also mentioned it would not look to cut interest rates this year,” said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.
Lan noted some profit-taking at play, and added, “gold prices would look to consolidate, unless there’s any big news.”
The dollar index edged up 0.1%, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates for the 11th time in a row. The Swiss National Bank raised rates by 50 basis points and said UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse had averted a financial disaster.
“The key focus is still on the banking crisis in the US, they’re looking at whether there’s further contagion to that effect,” Lan said.
Gold shot over the $2,000 level to a one-year peak earlier this week on safe-haven demand, but has since pulled back from those levels, though financial system uncertainties remain.
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday sought to reassure jittery investors that American bank deposits were safe and promised policymakers had more firepower to battle any crisis.
“An increase in net long positions by speculators has been driven by both new longs and short covering. The inflows into gold-backed ETFs have risen sharply in recent weeks,” ANZ said in a note.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.07/oz, platinum eased 0.1% to $983.05 and palladium was down 0.3% at $1,425.75.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold falters as US dollar gains ground
Spot gold falls 0.1% as investors mull US central bank’s hints at a pause in rate hikes
Bengaluru — Gold prices eased in rangebound trading on Friday due to a firmer dollar, while investors digested the US central bank’s hints at a potential pause in its rate-hike trajectory.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,991.59/oz, by 3.44am GMT, after two sessions of sharp gains. US gold futures also dipped 0.1% to $1,993.30.
Non-yielding bullion, which becomes more attractive in a low-interest-rate environment, gained 2% after the Federal Reserve signalled it might pause further rate increases after the recent collapse of two US banks, and pointed to just one more rate hike this year.
“However, the Fed also mentioned it would not look to cut interest rates this year,” said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.
Lan noted some profit-taking at play, and added, “gold prices would look to consolidate, unless there’s any big news.”
The dollar index edged up 0.1%, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates for the 11th time in a row. The Swiss National Bank raised rates by 50 basis points and said UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse had averted a financial disaster.
“The key focus is still on the banking crisis in the US, they’re looking at whether there’s further contagion to that effect,” Lan said.
Gold shot over the $2,000 level to a one-year peak earlier this week on safe-haven demand, but has since pulled back from those levels, though financial system uncertainties remain.
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday sought to reassure jittery investors that American bank deposits were safe and promised policymakers had more firepower to battle any crisis.
“An increase in net long positions by speculators has been driven by both new longs and short covering. The inflows into gold-backed ETFs have risen sharply in recent weeks,” ANZ said in a note.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.07/oz, platinum eased 0.1% to $983.05 and palladium was down 0.3% at $1,425.75.
Reuters
Gold heads for best week since November amid banking crisis
Ghana joint venture not an opening for a merger, says AngloGold boss
Gold retreats from five-week high as investors seek banking sector clarity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold trades flat as investors await Fed rate direction
Asian shares cautious but hopeful as global banking crisis averted
AngloGold Ashanti aims to close valuation gap with rivals
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.