Markets

Gold falters as US dollar gains ground

Spot gold falls 0.1% as investors mull US central bank’s hints at a pause in rate hikes

24 March 2023 - 07:17 Kavya Guduru
Picture: 123RF/DARI HAYASHI
Picture: 123RF/DARI HAYASHI

Bengaluru — Gold prices eased in rangebound trading on Friday due to a firmer dollar, while investors digested the US central bank’s hints at a potential pause in its rate-hike trajectory.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,991.59/oz, by 3.44am GMT, after two sessions of sharp gains. US gold futures also dipped 0.1% to $1,993.30.

Non-yielding bullion, which becomes more attractive in a low-interest-rate environment, gained 2% after the Federal Reserve signalled it might pause further rate increases after the recent collapse of two US banks, and pointed to just one more rate hike this year.

“However, the Fed also mentioned it would not look to cut interest rates this year,” said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

Lan noted some profit-taking at play, and added, “gold prices would look to consolidate, unless there’s any big news.”

The dollar index edged up 0.1%, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates for the 11th time in a row. The Swiss National Bank raised rates by 50 basis points and said UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse had averted a financial disaster.

“The key focus is still on the banking crisis in the US, they’re looking at whether there’s further contagion to that effect,” Lan said.

Gold shot over the $2,000 level to a one-year peak earlier this week on safe-haven demand, but has since pulled back from those levels, though financial system uncertainties remain.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday sought to reassure jittery investors that American bank deposits were safe and promised policymakers had more firepower to battle any crisis.

“An increase in net long positions by speculators has been driven by both new longs and short covering. The inflows into gold-backed ETFs have risen sharply in recent weeks,” ANZ said in a note.

Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.07/oz, platinum eased 0.1% to $983.05 and palladium was down 0.3% at $1,425.75.

Reuters

Gold heads for best week since November amid banking crisis

Prices have risen about 3.2% so far this week as investors flock to the safe-haven metal
Markets
1 week ago

Ghana joint venture not an opening for a merger, says AngloGold boss

Alberto Calderon says it will be an incorporated joint venture, constituted within Gold Fields Ghana and operated by Gold Fields
Companies
1 week ago

Gold retreats from five-week high as investors seek banking sector clarity

The Credit Suisse crisis fuels a safe-haven rally in bullion, but technical correction and the steady dollar cause prices to drop
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm as investors ...
Markets
2.
Gold falters as US dollar gains ground
Markets
3.
Oil drops as US holds back on refilling oil ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
JSE weaker as banking jitters persist
Markets

Related Articles

Gold trades flat as investors await Fed rate direction

Markets

Asian shares cautious but hopeful as global banking crisis averted

Markets

AngloGold Ashanti aims to close valuation gap with rivals

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.