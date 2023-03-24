Markets

Oil drops as US holds back on refilling oil reserve

Brent crude falls 24c despite higher demand expectations from China

24 March 2023 - 07:31 Yuka Obayashi and Trixie Sher Li Yap
Picture: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Picture: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Tokyo/Singapore — Oil prices extended losses on Friday on worries about a potential oversupply after US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years.

Brent crude fell 24c, or 0.32%, to $75.67 a barrel by 4.12am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 24c, 0.34%, to $69.72 a barrel.

Both benchmarks, which fell about 1% on Thursday, were still on track for a weekly gain of about 3%-4%, recovering from their biggest weekly declines in months last week due to the banking sector crisis and worries about a possible recession.

“There is a sell-off from the view that the US will not refill oil reserve even if the WTI prices are at $67-$72 a barrel,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, GM of research at Nissan Securities.

The White House said in October it would buy back oil for the SPR when prices were at or below $67-$72 per barrel.

Granholm told legislators that it would be difficult to take advantage of the low prices this year to add to stockpiles, which are now at their lowest level since 1983 after sales directed by President Joe Biden last year.

Kikukawa said continued crude supply from Russia to the global market was also weighing on oil which, together with a lingering anxiety about the banking sector, could push benchmarks to test their lows hit earlier this week.

Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said a previously announced cut of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Russia’s oil production would be from an output level of 10.2- million bpd in February, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

That would mean Russia is aiming to produce 9.7-million bpd between March and June, when the production cut will be in force, according to Novak, a much smaller reduction in output than Moscow previously indicated.

The oil price downside was, however, cushioned by strong demand expectations from China, with Goldman Sachs saying commodities demand was surging in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, with oil demand topping 16-million bpd.

The bank forecast Brent would reach $97 a barrel in the second quarter of 2024.

A more than 1% decline in the dollar in the past week, which makes commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for holders of other currencies, capped downside price pressures. 

Reuters

BP ‘looking to buy remaining 50%’ in Lightsource joint venture

Sources say the British energy giant’s plan to acquire the remaining stake is part of its move to build up capacity in renewable energy
Companies
21 hours ago

Oil prices drop to lowest in 15 months

Risks in the global banking sector and a potential increase to US interest rates are fuelling fears of lower demand
Markets
3 days ago

Oil continues slide on recession fears over banking risks

The fall comes despite a deal in terms of which UBS will buy Credit Suisse in an effort to stop a crisis from spreading
Markets
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm as investors ...
Markets
2.
Gold falters as US dollar gains ground
Markets
3.
Oil drops as US holds back on refilling oil ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
JSE weaker as banking jitters persist
Markets

Related Articles

Oil prices slip after Fed chair warns of credit risks due to bank sector stress

Markets

Ships carrying fuel from sanctioned countries on the increase, research finds

World

BP to quit all its aviation activities in SA, but stays silent on Russia

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.