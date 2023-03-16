Markets

PODCAST | Keeping an eye on SA’s critical infrastructure

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Marcel Bruyns, sales manager for Africa at Axis Communications

16 March 2023 - 17:16 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/PIXINOO
Picture: 123RF/PIXINOO

Surveillance of critical infrastructure in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Marcel Bruyns, sales manager for Africa at Axis Communications.

Axis is a network technology company specialising in the manufacture of network cameras, access control and audio devices for surveillance.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Bruyns talks about some of the developments in the local surveillance space especially as more and more infrastructure projects in SA come under threat of damage and vandalism. 

He spends time discussing what smart technologies exist to secure SA’s water utilities; how the application of smart surveillance can help solve the country’s challenges in critical infrastructure; and the barriers to entry in SA with respect to deploying smart technologies in infrastructure.

PODCAST | Efforts to bring down fibre internet costs attract funding for TooMuchWifi

TooMuchWifi has more than 400,000 customers in more than 40 communities
National
3 days ago

PODCAST | Rand takes a hit from all directions

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Terence Hove, senior financial markets analyst at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness
Markets
6 days ago

PODCAST | Pure Storage’s move to lower energy data storage

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to the team at Pure Storage
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE plunges as banking sell-off ...
Markets
2.
JSE lifts as markets attempt a rebound
Markets
3.
Gold retreats from five-week high as investors ...
Markets
4.
Oil rebounds from 15-month lows as Credit Suisse ...
Markets
5.
Credit Suisse fears rock Asian stocks; gold and ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.