PODCAST | Keeping an eye on SA’s critical infrastructure

Surveillance of critical infrastructure in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Marcel Bruyns, sales manager for Africa at Axis Communications.
Axis is a network technology company specialising in the manufacture of network cameras, access control and audio devices for surveillance.
Bruyns talks about some of the developments in the local surveillance space especially as more and more infrastructure projects in SA come under threat of damage and vandalism.
He spends time discussing what smart technologies exist to secure SA’s water utilities; how the application of smart surveillance can help solve the country’s challenges in critical infrastructure; and the barriers to entry in SA with respect to deploying smart technologies in infrastructure.
