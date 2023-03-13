National

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Efforts to bring down fibre internet costs attract funding for TooMuchWifi

TooMuchWifi has more than 400,000 customers in more than 40 communities

13 March 2023 - 17:16 Mudiwa Gavaza
Tauriq Brown. CEO at TooMuchWifi. PICTURE: Supplied
Tauriq Brown. CEO at TooMuchWifi. PICTURE: Supplied

Efforts to bring down the cost of communication and internet access in SA are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tauriq Brown, the newly appointed CEO of TooMuchWifi, who discusses his aims and plans for the company. 

Founded in 2016, the company specialises in providing fibre internet to under-resourced communities in SA.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The operation recently attracted a blend of debt and equity funding from the Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC), which has taken up a 25% stake in the business, as well as global impact investors Bamboo Capital Partners and others, to scale up operations and bolster its executive team. 

TooMuchWifi has a presence in more than 40 communities, and has over 400,000 customers, growing at a monthly rate of 10%.

A former Rocket Internet executive and venture capitalist, Brown explains how the company’s business model works; problems with internet affordability in SA; actions needed to increase access in poorer communities that often don’t receive much investment from internet providers; and plans for growth in the Western Cape. 

MultiChoice partners with Vumatel to boost fibre offering

DStv operator to offer range of bundled and stand-alone fibre packages to customers
Companies
1 week ago

Wide-ranging price hikes coming to Telkom in May

Fixed-line operator says that with inflation at a 13-year high, price rises are needed for long-term sustainability
Companies
1 week ago

Openserve to offer its customers faster fibre

SPONSORED | The upgrade will give users the best value and make fibre accessible to more South Africans
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Municipal revenue at risk if solar tax incentive ...
National
2.
Much at stake in pension payouts case
National
3.
Numbers do not add up for maths and science at SA ...
National / Education
4.
Court interdicts essential service workers taking ...
National
5.
All three Karpowership applications stuck in limbo
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.