Markets

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Rand takes a hit from all directions

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Terence Hove, senior financial markets analyst at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness

10 March 2023 - 15:50 Mudiwa Gavaza
The discussion focuses on performance of the Rand, which is 7.3% down against the US Dollar since the start of the year.File photo.
The discussion focuses on performance of the Rand, which is 7.3% down against the US Dollar since the start of the year.File photo.
Image: Reuters

In the face of ongoing local and international economic volatility, this edition of the Business Day Spotlight focuses on the performance of the rand. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Terence Hove, senior financial markets analyst at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness. 

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent state of the nation address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s annual budget speech, the discussion focuses on the performance of the rand, which is down 7.3% against the US dollar since the start of the year.

Hove explains that the local currency has been negatively affected by a series of issues.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Among a host of factors, ratings agency S&P Global this week unexpectedly downgraded SA’s credit outlook from positive to stable, citing infrastructure issues and power outages. In the same week, Stats SA revealed that the country’s GDP  declined 1.3% in the third quarter of 2022, to levels last seen at the height of the pandemic.

He also makes a case for why the SA Reserve Bank’s work to manage inflation within a certain range is valuable. 

In addition to domestic factors, Hove highlights global pressures such as oil prices, inflation, interest rates and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as factors that investors and market players are watching.

Topics of discussion include: the performance of the rand so far in 2023; domestic and international factors affecting the local currency; the importance of inflation targeting by the SA Reserve Bank and an outlook for the economy. 

Rand flirts with R19/$ on barrage of bad news

The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
Markets
2 days ago

Rand inches higher after hitting four-month low on Fed rate hike signals

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments suggest a bigger rate hike than expected, causing waves in currency markets
Markets
2 days ago

SA’s current account widens, with the first annual deficit since 2019 reported

SA’s current account balance switched to a deficit of R174bn,  2.6% of GDP,  in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a revised surplus of R3.1 billion in ...
Economy
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand touches four-month low

Currency takes a hit after worse-than-expected GDP data, compounded by hawkish comments from the Fed
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Popular Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses ahead of US jobs data

Markets

Oil on track for worst weekly fall since February

Markets

Asian stocks slide on US bank concerns

Markets

JSE tracks weaker global markets ahead of key US jobs data

Markets

Rand flirts with R19/$ on barrage of bad news

Markets

Related Articles

Rand flirts with R19/$ on barrage of bad news

Markets

Rand inches higher after hitting four-month low on Fed rate hike signals

Markets

MARKET WRAP: China data gives the rand and JSE a welcome boost

Markets