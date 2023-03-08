The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
Data storage for businesses is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at Pure Storage: Nicolas Leblanc, vice-president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Rupert Brazier, country manager for SA.
Started in 2009, Pure Storage is a listed US technology firm valued at $7.38bn (about R137bn) that specialises in flash storage hardware and software. According to market research firm Gartner, Pure Storage has been a top player in the all-flash array market since 2020. It competes with players such as Dell’s storage division and NetApp.
Leblanc gives insight into the nature of Pure’s business in the region. He also highlights the focus on sustainability with the company’s solutions being engineered to require much lower power, lower cooling and far less waste. Users achieve up to 80% reduction in energy consumption.
Brazier explains how the company’s business has performed in SA. He highlights Pure’s strategy of selling its products and services in the local market through a network of partners and vendors.
Topics of discussion include the following: Pure Storage’s business model; the move to create new products; sustainability; security; progress in the SA market, and plans for growth.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Pure Storage’s move to lower energy data storage
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to the team at Pure Storage
Join the discusison:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
