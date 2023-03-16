While market conditions are uncertain, volatility is expected to remain high and persistent
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, on track to break a seven-day losing streak as markets attempt a rebound from the sell off sparked by fears about the stability of the banking sector, after turmoil at Credit Suisse.
Credit Suisse's biggest shareholder, the Saudi National Bank, ruled out any further assistance to the bank, which saw shares in Credit Suisse tumble as much as 30%. Investors rushed to the safety of the dollar and gold over fears of a much bigger banking crisis — a few days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank...
JSE lifts as markets attempt a rebound
