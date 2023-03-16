Markets

Gold retreats from five-week high as investors seek banking sector clarity

The Credit Suisse crisis fuels a safe-haven rally in bullion, but technical correction and the steady dollar cause prices to drop

16 March 2023 - 07:41 Kavya Guduru
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Gold retreated on Thursday from a safe-haven-driven rally, which sent prices to their highest since early February, as traders sought more clarity on the financial sector after Credit Suisse became the latest focal point for fears of a banking crisis.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,912.48 per ounce at 3.28am GMT after rising more than 1% on Wednesday. US gold futures shed 0.8% to $1,915.10.

“Investors are looking for a safe asset to park their money in after the US banking sector crisis. This has triggered fresh rallies in a gold-like safe haven,” said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.

“Today’s fall is attributed to a technical correction from an [over] five-week high and a steady dollar. Investors are keenly waiting for fresh cues on the US banking crisis.”

Shares of Credit Suisse slumped by as much as 30% on Wednesday after the lender’s largest shareholder said it could not provide further support, just days after the collapse of US banks Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.

Swiss regulators pledged a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse in an unprecedented move by a central bank.

Safe-haven currencies such as the US dollar were in demand on Thursday. Gold competes with the dollar as a safe store of value, and gains in the currency make bullion less attractive for overseas buyers.

Markets are now pricing in a 65% chance for a 25-basis-point (bps) hike at the US Federal Reserve’s March meeting.

Bullion is considered a hedge against economic uncertainties, though higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

“Longer-term, gold’s strong average performance in the lead-up to and following both initial Fed rate cuts and US recessions keeps us biased for higher prices as macro uncertainty swirls,” analysts at JPMorgan said in a note, adding that they expect gold to top $2,000 per ounce this year.

Spot silver slipped 0.4% to $21.71 per ounce, platinum was 0.3% lower at $959.52, while palladium gained 1.3% at $1,465.91.

Reuters

Gold steady as investors weigh Fed’s rate-hike plans after inflation report

A soft dollar keeps gold prices rangebound, while investors assess bullion’s safe-haven appeal
Markets
1 day ago

Gold off its five-week high but steadies above $1,900

Collapse of two banks fuels hopes for Fed slowdown
Markets
2 days ago

Credit Suisse fears rock Asian stocks; gold and dollar soar

Credit crunch concerns leave markets on edge ahead of a European Central Bank meeting
Markets
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE plunges as banking sell-off ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
3.
WATCH: Technical analysis of Shoprite, ...
Markets
4.
Credit Suisse fears rock Asian stocks; gold and ...
Markets
5.
Crude slides as SVB sparks fears of another crisis
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.