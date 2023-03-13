Markets

JSE weakens while rand firms

Investors are assessing Friday’s US jobs data, which painted a mixed picture

13 March 2023 - 11:39 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, along with its global peers, while the rand extended the previous session’s gains as investors assessed events from Friday’s volatile trade.

The US Treasury and Federal Reserve stepped in to provide emergency funding to the banking sector, at the weekend, in the face of a potential banking crisis after the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SBV) on Friday...

