JSE weakens while rand firms

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
City’s valuation and rating methodologies are not based on economic reality, or fairness, but on who can be squeezed, and who is more likely to pay
Finance MMC Dada Morero says the move by households and businesses to alternative sources of power will put the city’s finances under strain
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
Group is confident the second-hand car dealer will grow annual earnings
The fall may be due to ‘excessive rains at the start of SA’s 2022/2023 summer crop production season’
Suspension over remarks about London's clampdown on ‘boat people’ sparked a backlash as presenters refused to work in solidarity
He could be a Springbok at the 2027 Rugby World Cup, says Joey Mongalo
Business Day TV spoke to TimesLive publisher Bongani Siqoko
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, along with its global peers, while the rand extended the previous session’s gains as investors assessed events from Friday’s volatile trade.
The US Treasury and Federal Reserve stepped in to provide emergency funding to the banking sector, at the weekend, in the face of a potential banking crisis after the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SBV) on Friday...
