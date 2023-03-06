Markets

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis: MultiChoice, Adcock and Barloworld

Business Day TV spoke to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital

06 March 2023 - 16:40 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

Loyiso Mpeta gives his “quan-tech-mental” analysis of Multichoice, Adcock and Barloworld.

Or listen to full audio

