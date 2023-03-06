Investors' attention this week turns to Fed chair Jerome Powell and key US economic data
The country’s freshwater resources are stressed on all fronts
A reshuffle has been expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the ANCV
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
The offer values Qualtrics at $18.15 per share, a premium of nearly 6% to the stock’s last closing price.
Allocating more money to departments that cannot spend it is pointless, says office head Edgar Sishi
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Taipei on edge after Beijing steps up its military activities around Taiwan
Double world champion, now 41, talks about winning again after third-place finish
Latest model introduces new luxuries and safety equipment in a dashing new compact suit
MTN Rwanda says it expects fintech to be the main driver of its business in 2023. The company is also aiming to achieve 100% population coverage with its network in the East African country. Investment in networks and platforms remains a key priority, supporting MTN’s strategy to drive digital inclusion and subscriber base inclusion.
Business Day’s business writer, Mudiwa Gavaza, spoke to Business Day TV about the strategy.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Fintech to drive MTN growth in Rwanda
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s business writer, Mudiwa Gavaza
MTN Rwanda says it expects fintech to be the main driver of its business in 2023. The company is also aiming to achieve 100% population coverage with its network in the East African country. Investment in networks and platforms remains a key priority, supporting MTN’s strategy to drive digital inclusion and subscriber base inclusion.
Business Day’s business writer, Mudiwa Gavaza, spoke to Business Day TV about the strategy.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.