WATCH: Fintech to drive MTN growth in Rwanda

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s business writer, Mudiwa Gavaza

06 March 2023 - 16:34 Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

MTN Rwanda says it expects fintech to be the main driver of its business in 2023. The company is also aiming to achieve 100% population coverage with its network in the East African country. Investment in networks and platforms remains a key priority, supporting MTN’s strategy to drive digital inclusion and subscriber base inclusion.

Business Day’s business writer, Mudiwa Gavaza, spoke to Business Day TV about the strategy.

