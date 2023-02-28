Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Don’t tar all outsourcing sectors with the same brush
SARS commissioner believes former Eskom CEO’s statements about poor performance of the ageing fleet demotivated staff at power-station level
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
Both earnings and headline earnings per share will fall for the six-month period
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
Survivors point to Turkish man and two Pakistanis as the ‘main culprits’
Team hopes to tap momentum after win against Glasgow Warriors
The car industry should work harder to promote the benefits of petrol-electric cars, says magazine CEO George Mienie
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning and on track to reverse the previous session’s gains, while global markets were mixed as investors assessed the outlook for US inflation and interest rates.
A barrage of hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials and some robust data in January and February have led to the market to expect rates to peak at 5.4% with no cuts in 2023, Bloomberg reports...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE weaker as markets assess outlook for US inflation and rates
A number of Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week and investors will look for clues about what to expect from the Fed in upcoming months
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning and on track to reverse the previous session’s gains, while global markets were mixed as investors assessed the outlook for US inflation and interest rates.
A barrage of hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials and some robust data in January and February have led to the market to expect rates to peak at 5.4% with no cuts in 2023, Bloomberg reports...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.