JSE weaker as markets assess outlook for US inflation and rates

A number of Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week and investors will look for clues about what to expect from the Fed in upcoming months

28 February 2023 - 11:32 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning and on track to reverse the previous session’s gains, while global markets were mixed as investors assessed the outlook for US inflation and interest rates.

A barrage of hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials and some robust data in January and February have led to the market to expect rates to peak at 5.4% with no cuts in 2023, Bloomberg reports...

