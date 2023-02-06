Are we at the sweet spot for SA fixed income?

Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023
The deceleration of inflation globally, combined with the growth impact of China reopening its economy, finds emerging markets in somewhat of a sweet spot.
Data out of the US at the start of the year showed continued gains in the labour market, but there are indications of some wage normalisation through a slowdown in average hourly earnings. With headline consumer price inflation (CPI) slowing, the US Federal Reserve slowed the pace of its tightening cycle to 25 basis points last week.
Across the pond, a warm winter in Europe has softened demand for natural gas and continues to temper energy prices. The benign outlook for global energy prices continues to place downward pressure on global CPI, allowing central banks to take their foot off the throttle and slow the pace of monetary policy tightening.
Late in December China relaxed its Covid-19 controls, which has already improved sentiment about Chinese growth. This move, combined with measures to support the property sector taken in late 2022, is likely to bolster commodity prices and further buoy the commodity-exporting emerging markets.
Here at home, headline inflation peaked in July at 7.8%, falling to 7.2% in December. Looking forward, we see headline inflation averaging 5.4% in 2023, owing largely to declining petrol prices and a deceleration in food inflation.
Now at 7.25%, the repo rate reflects a more neutral policy setting (relative to expected inflation). With the inflation picture improving and many of the upside risks abating, we expect that we are close to the end of the SA Reserve Bank’s hiking cycle.
The growth outlook remains difficult, with consumer sentiment souring after a year of rate increases and high inflation. We remain optimistic about private investment in the energy sector on the back of structural reform underpinning our 1% GDP growth forecast for 2023.
As we expect commodity prices to remain elevated, we also see fiscal revenues performing well. This should allow the National Treasury to further consolidate SA’s debt burden over the coming year. The economy has shown remarkable resilience to the high levels of power outages in 2022, but load-shedding undoubtedly places a cap on sentiment and potential growth.
So how do we construct fixed income portfolios in this environment? For most of the last year we thought SA bonds were cheap, but not riskless. So our job was to find a way to own SA bonds, earning the attractive interest on offer, but in a way where we protected the portfolio from the many developing risks.
With global risks subsiding, local inflation likely to have peaked in the third quarter of 2022 and local political risks abating post the ANC elective conference, we are optimistic on bond market returns.
Hefty income on the table, combined with dynamic portfolio construction, will continue to help protect capital against global monetary policy and growth volatility, and continued load-shedding locally. We remain overweight in the 10-15 year sector of the curve relative to longer-dated bonds as valuations look most attractive in this space.
These shorter-dated bonds should benefit further from a slowing or pause in the monetary policy cycle over the first half of the year. With yields on credit looking relatively less attractive given where government bond yields are, we remain underweight investment-grade credit. However, we continue to look for yield-enhancing opportunities in high-quality counterparties.
The portfolio’s currency exposure remains underweight given dollar momentum waning and elevated terms of trade supporting the rand. However, yields on offshore credit look attractive. We hold a material exposure to high-quality SA counterparties issuing in dollars, and US investment-grade credit. This portion of the portfolio yields 6.3% in dollars.
With listed property balance sheets in a healthier position post-Covid-19 and the sector paying out dividends again, we have marginally increased our exposure during the fourth quarter of 2022, further reducing our underweight position.
As we expect a slowdown in economic growth in response to global monetary policy tightening, we remain more constructive on the prospects for SA government bonds relative to listed property.
• Kent is co-head of SA & Africa: fixed income, and Furlan portfolio manager: fixed income, at Ninety One.
Are we at the sweet spot for SA fixed income?
With global risks subsiding and local inflation likely to have peaked in the third quarter of 2022, we are optimistic on bond market returns
