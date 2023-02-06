Markets

JSE faces tough start as Tencent declines

Local investors will also be on the lookout for big political news with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to reshuffle his cabinet

06 February 2023 - 07:19 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing mixed Asian markets and could struggle, with Tencent, which influences the bourse via Naspers and Prosus, in the red at the start of the week.

Meanwhile, on home soil, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his cabinet this week ahead of his state of the nation address, which will probably emphasise the energy crisis as it continues to wreak havoc on the domestic economy and SA’s prospects as an investment destination...

