Bullion prices dropped on Friday after data showed US jobs growth accelerated sharply and the jobless rate hit a low
Boosting the state’s capacity to address corruption and crime by improving intelligence and detection is a good place to start
The milestones in the political calendar will shape the president's legacy and affect the ANC’s fate in the 2024 general elections
Gold producer remains cash flush and debt free as it flags improved takings
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
The country allows all companies that pay taxes and respect its laws, minister Simon-Pierre Boussim says
The Stormers coach John Dobson had to do everything, until Riaan Oberholzer arrived
But pop superstar loses again in the prestigious Album of the Year category, this time to UK singer Harry Styles
The JSE is facing mixed Asian markets and could struggle, with Tencent, which influences the bourse via Naspers and Prosus, in the red at the start of the week.
Meanwhile, on home soil, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his cabinet this week ahead of his state of the nation address, which will probably emphasise the energy crisis as it continues to wreak havoc on the domestic economy and SA’s prospects as an investment destination...
JSE faces tough start as Tencent declines
Local investors will also be on the lookout for big political news with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to reshuffle his cabinet
