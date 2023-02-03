Markets

JSE PREVIEW: JSE likely to edge lower in line with world markets

All share on track for first weekly loss this year, after disappointing quarterly earnings reports from US tech companies

03 February 2023 - 08:04 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

The JSE is likely to head south on Friday, leaving the all share on track for its first weekly loss this year, after quarterly earnings reports from big US tech companies including Apple disappointed.

Asian markets were mostly lower with Hong Kong’s Hang losing a hefty 2% while China’s Shanghai Composite shed 1.40%.

But even so, stock markets were vulnerable to short-term pullbacks after a strong start to the year, fuelled by optimism around the slowing pace of interest rate increases by global central banks as well as China ditching its zero-Covid policy stance.

In commodity markets, Brent crude stood at $81.88 per barrel in early trade, the lowest level since November. The retreat in international oil prices is positive for SA because of its importer status, but is negative for stocks such as Sasol and MTN Group.

The rand was marginally weaker on the day at 17.10/$ but still maintained gains for the week so far after the US Federal policy meeting earlier in the week. Before the Fed’s meeting, the rand changed hands at R17.40/$.

The Fed was categorical in the statement that it would “stay on course” until inflation returns to its 2% target goal, implying that more rates could be needed in future. But the market clung onto the “disinflationary process” phrase that chair Jerome Powell said was starting to take shape.

The release of the US nonfarm payrolls report this afternoon will be in focus. The world's largest economy is expected to have created about 185,000 jobs in January.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Global shares inch higher amid signs Fed may halt hiking cycle

Traders will assess whether and how hard Jerome Powell will push back on market pricing for rate cuts beginning as soon as the second half of 2023
Markets
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: Kganyago spells out dual mandate issue

What if the ANC didn’t like the Reserve Bank’s intervention in labour market policy?
Opinion
5 hours ago

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Dismal numbers as Eskom keeps economy in a chokehold

Global easing won't translate into growth in SA, which is expected to be at a stall speed of 0.3%
Opinion
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted after wave of rate hikes
Markets
2.
MARKET PREVIEW: Rand surges on Fed chair’s dovish ...
Markets
3.
JSE PREVIEW: JSE likely to edge lower in line ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm as Fed meeting ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Bitcoin rally loses steam
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET PREVIEW: Rand surges on Fed chair’s dovish inflation comments

Markets

Gold reaches nine-month high on Fed’s dovish outlook

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE muted after wave of rate hikes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.