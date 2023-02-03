Markets

Oil edges higher but on track for weekly loss

Brent crude futures rise 16c as markets await clear recovery signs in China

03 February 2023 - 07:45 Sonali Paul
Melbourne — Oil prices made modest gains in early trade on Friday but were heading for a second straight week of losses, as the market looked for more signs of a strong recovery in fuel demand in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies.

Brent crude futures rose 16c, or 0.2%, to $82.33 a barrel at 1.10am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 18c, or 0.2%, to $76.06 a barrel.

So far this week, Brent has dropped by 4.8%, extending a 1.1% loss from the previous week. WTI has fallen 4.5% after sliding 2% in the previous week.

Mixed signs of a fuel demand recovery in China, the world's top oil importer, have kept a lid on the market.

ANZ analysts pointed to a sharp jump in traffic in China’s 15 largest cities after the lunar new year holiday, but also noted that Chinese traders had been “relatively absent” from markets.

The prospect of an economic rebound in China after Covid-19 curbs eased has buoyed the oil market so far this year, along with a weaker dollar that makes the commodity cheaper for those holding other currencies.

The dollar has fallen because aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve are no longer expected, whereas other major economies are continuing with bigger rate increases even as inflation has eased.

While supported by a weaker greenback, oil’s gains have been limited by the prospect of slow growth in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, and recessions in places including Britain, Europe, Japan and Canada.

“The crude demand outlook needs a clear sign that China’s reopening will be smooth, and that the US economic growth momentum does not deteriorate quickly,” Oanda analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Reuters

