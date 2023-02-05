Bullion prices dropped on Friday after data showed US jobs growth accelerated sharply and the jobless rate hit a low
Boosting the state’s capacity to address corruption and crime by improving intelligence and detection is a good place to start
The milestones in the political calendar will shape the president's legacy and affect the ANC’s fate in the 2024 general elections
Gold producer remains cash flush and debt free as it flags improved takings
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
The country allows all companies that pay taxes and respect its laws, minister Simon-Pierre Boussim says
The Stormers coach John Dobson had to do everything, until Riaan Oberholzer arrived
But pop superstar loses again in the prestigious Album of the Year category, this time to UK singer Harry Styles
Jacobus Brink from Novare joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
Jacobus Brink from Novare joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.