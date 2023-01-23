Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE touches record high on hopes for slowdown in interest rates

Investors are betting on a potential slowdown in rate hikes from the US Fed and are bracing for a data-packed week locally and abroad

23 January 2023 - 19:34 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE touched a record high on Monday, with global peers firmer as investors bet on a potential slowdown in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and brace for a data-packed week locally and abroad. 

The JSE all share index gained 1.08% to 80,128 points, having touched an intraday best of 80,358 as “prospects of a cooling US economy and a slowing in the pace of interest rate hikes lifted sentiment,” said Citadel Global director Bianca Botes...

