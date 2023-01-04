Markets

Gold benefits from dollar dip ahead of Fed hints

December minutes later in the day could open the door to inflows in 2023

04 January 2023 - 07:06 Ashitha Shivaprasad
A new year rake or kumade, decorated with imitation gold coins at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: ISSEI KATO/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by a pullback in the dollar, though caution prevailed as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) December policy meeting that could offer hints on the US central bank’s tightening path.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,844.85/oz, as of 0244 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,850.10.

The dollar index slipped 0.2%, after scaling a two-week high on Tuesday. Weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for other currency holders.

“Traders remain cautious ahead of the Fed minutes. The minutes will likely give an idea about the Fed’s policy decisions and this will impact dollar and gold,” said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.

“Ongoing recession concerns and geopolitical tensions are likely to lift gold’s safe-haven appeal in 2023. There are chances of more inflows to gold when the Fed starts easing policies.”

Minutes from the Fed’s December 13-14 policy meeting are due at 1900 GMT. The US central bank raised rates by 50 basis points (bps) in December after four straight hikes of 75 bps each.

Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, but rising rates dull nonyielding assets’ appeal.

The short-term expectation is that gold will climb to $1,880/oz and trade broadly around $1,800 for most of the year, said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm AirGuide.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.4% to $24.08.

Traders also kept a tab on rising coronavirus infections in top gold consumer China after the country’s abrupt Covid-zero policy U-turn in early December.

If economic conditions in China improve over the next six months, it will be positive for vehicle purchases and precious metals such as platinum and palladium, Langford said. Both metals are used mainly in vehicle exhaust systems.

Platinum was flat at $1,084.25 and palladium gained 1.3% to $1,731.70.

Reuters

Rate-hike pressure depresses gold for second year running

Second straight yearly loss on cards as Fed's aggressive rate hikes take the shine off the metal
5 days ago

Gold rises as dollar and treasury yields ease

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,807.57 in early trade, while US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,814.30 and the dollar index 0.2%
6 days ago

Gold edges higher in narrow range before US unemployment data

Spot price headed for a 9% quarterly gain, up nearly $200 from a more than two-year low recorded in September
6 days ago
