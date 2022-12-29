Spot price headed for a 9% quarterly gain, up nearly $200 from a more than two-year low recorded in September
Bengaluru — Gold edged higher on Thursday, helped by a dip in the dollar and US Treasury yields, though prices moved in a tight range as investors refrained from making large bets in anticipation of fresh market drivers.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,808.65 an ounce by 10.02am GMT, while gold futures were little changed at $1,815.60.
“The US jobless data later today will be scrutinised for its possible impact on the Fed strategy with a below-expectation reading likely triggering a decline in the dollar and, by extension, gold should benefit to the upside,” said independent analyst Ross Norman.
Spot gold was also headed for a 9% quarterly gain, with prices up nearly $200 from a more than two-year low hit in September on hopes of the US central bank slowing its pace of interest rate hikes.
“There seems to be some optimism for gold as we head towards the new year. The market appears well supported at its 200-day moving average at $1,782 an ounce and encouragingly for gold bulls, silver is outperforming as this is often a good indicator of a move higher in the entire metals complex,” Norman added.
The dollar index dipped 0.3% added support, as did an easing in the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields after hitting a six-week high in the previous session.
A peak in the US dollar and rates seems likely over the next three to six months, while physical consumption for both gold and silver, particularly from Asia, has been much stronger in the second half of this year than consensus projections, Citi analysts said in a note.
“While a deep US and/or global recession could pose some risk for silver industrial demand, financial gold consumption and central bank demand should stay steady next year.”
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.7% to $23.70 per ounce, platinum also added 0.7% to $1,015.25.
Reuters
Gold edges higher in narrow range before US unemployment data
Spot price headed for a 9% quarterly gain, up nearly $200 from a more than two-year low recorded in September
