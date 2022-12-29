Markets

Gold edges higher in narrow range before US unemployment data

Spot price headed for a 9% quarterly gain, up nearly $200 from a more than two-year low recorded in September

29 December 2022 - 02:01 Arundhati Sarkar
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA

Bengaluru — Gold edged higher on Thursday, helped by a dip in the dollar and US Treasury yields, though prices moved in a tight range as investors refrained from making large bets in anticipation of fresh market drivers.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,808.65 an ounce by 10.02am GMT, while gold futures were little changed at $1,815.60.

“The US jobless data later today will be scrutinised for its possible impact on the Fed strategy with a below-expectation reading likely triggering a decline in the dollar and, by extension, gold should benefit to the upside,” said independent analyst Ross Norman.

Spot gold was also headed for a 9% quarterly gain, with prices up nearly $200 from a more than two-year low hit in September on hopes of the US central bank slowing its pace of interest rate hikes.

“There seems to be some optimism for gold as we head towards the new year. The market appears well supported at its 200-day moving average at $1,782 an ounce and encouragingly for gold bulls, silver is outperforming as this is often a good indicator of a move higher in the entire metals complex,” Norman added.

The dollar index dipped 0.3% added support, as did an easing in the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields after hitting a six-week high in the previous session.

A peak in the US dollar and rates seems likely over the next three to six months, while physical consumption for both gold and silver, particularly from Asia, has been much stronger in the second half of this year than consensus projections, Citi analysts said in a note.

“While a deep US and/or global recession could pose some risk for silver industrial demand, financial gold consumption and central bank demand should stay steady next year.”

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.7% to $23.70 per ounce, platinum also added 0.7% to $1,015.25.

Reuters

ALSO READ:

JSE firmer at the start of a short trading week

The local bourse was stronger on Wednesday with global markets mixed. Tesla’s shares plunged, while investors welcomed China’s plan to soon lift its ...
Markets
1 day ago

Gold rises as dollar and treasury yields ease

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,807.57 in early trade, while US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,814.30 and the dollar index 0.2%
Markets
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as China keeps easing ...
Markets
2.
Gold rises as dollar and treasury yields ease
Markets
3.
Oil falls as Chinese Covid-19 surge hits demand
Markets
4.
Asian shares decline as China’s Covid-19 surge ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices climb as China eases Covid-19 curbs
Markets

Related Articles

Oil falls as China’s Covid spike dampens outlook for demand

Markets

European stocks mixed in ‘choppy’ markets, China Covid fears weigh

Markets

Gold rises as dollar and treasury yields ease

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.