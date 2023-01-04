UCT students lead the way in sectors of green awards event

Markets make a tentative start to the year, not keen to make a call on a US rates pivot just yet
A round-table session with heads of key institutions reaffirms the province’s commitment to fighting corruption and promoting good governance
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
The awards encourage, enable and reward innovative solutions for a more sustainable built environment by young talent
Region’s overall growth rate forecast to accelerate mildly in 2023, though inflation is set to remain well above the 10-year average
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
The mid-January talks will cover North Korea, Ukraine, China's tensions with Taiwan and a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’
Nortje the only bright lining among dark clouds that cut short first day of third Test
Desire to reduce refuelling costs drives adoption across the world, says Deloitte
University of Cape Town (UCT) walked away with top honours in the property and engineering categories in the eighth annual Greenovate Awards that encourage sustainability in the SA built environment.
Established in 2015, Greenovate is a partnership between JSE-listed Growthpoint Properties and industry body the Green Building Council SA (GBCSA) to support university students focusing on sustainable development initiatives that address challenges and opportunities in the property sector...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
UCT students lead the way in sectors of green awards event
The awards encourage, enable and reward innovative solutions for a more sustainable built environment by young talent
University of Cape Town (UCT) walked away with top honours in the property and engineering categories in the eighth annual Greenovate Awards that encourage sustainability in the SA built environment.
Established in 2015, Greenovate is a partnership between JSE-listed Growthpoint Properties and industry body the Green Building Council SA (GBCSA) to support university students focusing on sustainable development initiatives that address challenges and opportunities in the property sector...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.