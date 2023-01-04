Companies / Property

UCT students lead the way in sectors of green awards event

The awards encourage, enable and reward innovative solutions for a more sustainable built environment by young talent

04 January 2023 - 06:30 Denise Mhlanga

University of Cape Town (UCT) walked away with top honours in the property and engineering categories in the eighth annual Greenovate Awards that encourage sustainability in the SA built environment.

Established in 2015, Greenovate is a partnership between JSE-listed Growthpoint Properties and industry body the Green Building Council SA (GBCSA) to support university students focusing on sustainable development initiatives that address challenges and opportunities in the property sector...

