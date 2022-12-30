Oil set for slight gains to end a turbulent 2022

Investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset, prepared for more rate hikes and expecting recessions around the globe.
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell says ‘many more people’ injured in gas tanker explosion on Christmas Eve are in hospital
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
The Bahamian Securities Commission's move followed a warning from FTX founder over cyberattacks against the exchange
Economists said they expect tightening lending standards to dampen growth trends even more in the coming months
Growth dragged down by agriculture, which contracted for the fourth consecutive quarter amid the worst drought in four decades
Brazilian soccer legend was so skilful and intuitive he could play in every generation, says Manchester City manager
As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, Westwood was synonymous with 1970s punk rock
Singapore — Oil prices edged up on Friday and were on track to post their second straight annual gains, albeit modest, in a stormy year marked by tight supplies due to the Ukraine war, a strong dollar and weakening demand from the world's top crude importer, China.
Brent crude futures rose $0,20, or 0.2%, to $83.66 a barrel by 0445 GMT, after settling 1.2% down in the previous session.
Brent looked set to end the year with a 7.6% gain, after jumping 50.2% in 2021. Prices surged in March to a peak of $139.13 a barrel, a level not seen since 2008, after Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking supply and energy security concerns.
US West Intermediate crude was at $78.63, up $0.23, or 0.3%, after closing 0.7% lower on Thursday. It is on track to rise 4.5% in 2022, following a 55% gain in 2021.
While an increase in year-end holiday travel and Russia's ban on crude and oil product sales are supportive of oil prices, declining consumption due to a deteriorating economic environment in 2023 will offset supply tightness, said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li.
“The global unemployment rate is expected to rise rapidly in 2023, restraining energy demand. So I think oil prices may fall to $60 next year,” he said.
Oil prices cooled quickly in the second half this year as central banks across the world hiked interest rates to fight inflation, boosting the US dollar. That made dollar-denominated commodities a more costly investment for holders of other currencies.
Also, China's zero-Covid restrictions, which were only eased in December, quashed oil demand recovery hopes for the world's number two consumer. While China is expected to slowly recover in 2023, a surge in Covid cases in the country and global recession concerns are clouding the commodities demand outlook.
“The recent easing of travel restrictions was expected to boost oil demand; however, the sharp increase in Covid cases in China has raised serious concerns over a potential global outbreak,” John Driscoll, director at consultancy JTD Energy Services, said.
In response to China's surge in Covid cases several countries, including the US, South Korea and Japan, have imposed mandatory Covid tests on travellers from China.
A health data firm estimated that around 9,000 people in China are probably dying from Covid each day, as infections spread in the world's most populous nation.
Looking ahead on supplies, western sanctions will push Russia to divert more crude and refined products exports from Europe to Asia.
In the US, output growth in top oil-producing states has slowed despite higher prices. Inflation, supply chain snags and economic uncertainty have led executives to lower their expectations, the latest survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found.
“This year has been an extraordinary year for commodity markets with supply risks leading to increased volatility and elevated prices,” ING analyst Ewa Manthey said.
“Next year is set to be another year of uncertainty, with plenty of volatility.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil set for slight gains to end a turbulent 2022
Commodity holds off effects of Russia's war, dollar strength and weakened Chinese demand
Singapore — Oil prices edged up on Friday and were on track to post their second straight annual gains, albeit modest, in a stormy year marked by tight supplies due to the Ukraine war, a strong dollar and weakening demand from the world's top crude importer, China.
Brent crude futures rose $0,20, or 0.2%, to $83.66 a barrel by 0445 GMT, after settling 1.2% down in the previous session.
Brent looked set to end the year with a 7.6% gain, after jumping 50.2% in 2021. Prices surged in March to a peak of $139.13 a barrel, a level not seen since 2008, after Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking supply and energy security concerns.
US West Intermediate crude was at $78.63, up $0.23, or 0.3%, after closing 0.7% lower on Thursday. It is on track to rise 4.5% in 2022, following a 55% gain in 2021.
While an increase in year-end holiday travel and Russia's ban on crude and oil product sales are supportive of oil prices, declining consumption due to a deteriorating economic environment in 2023 will offset supply tightness, said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li.
“The global unemployment rate is expected to rise rapidly in 2023, restraining energy demand. So I think oil prices may fall to $60 next year,” he said.
Oil prices cooled quickly in the second half this year as central banks across the world hiked interest rates to fight inflation, boosting the US dollar. That made dollar-denominated commodities a more costly investment for holders of other currencies.
Also, China's zero-Covid restrictions, which were only eased in December, quashed oil demand recovery hopes for the world's number two consumer. While China is expected to slowly recover in 2023, a surge in Covid cases in the country and global recession concerns are clouding the commodities demand outlook.
“The recent easing of travel restrictions was expected to boost oil demand; however, the sharp increase in Covid cases in China has raised serious concerns over a potential global outbreak,” John Driscoll, director at consultancy JTD Energy Services, said.
In response to China's surge in Covid cases several countries, including the US, South Korea and Japan, have imposed mandatory Covid tests on travellers from China.
A health data firm estimated that around 9,000 people in China are probably dying from Covid each day, as infections spread in the world's most populous nation.
Looking ahead on supplies, western sanctions will push Russia to divert more crude and refined products exports from Europe to Asia.
In the US, output growth in top oil-producing states has slowed despite higher prices. Inflation, supply chain snags and economic uncertainty have led executives to lower their expectations, the latest survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found.
“This year has been an extraordinary year for commodity markets with supply risks leading to increased volatility and elevated prices,” ING analyst Ewa Manthey said.
“Next year is set to be another year of uncertainty, with plenty of volatility.”
Reuters
ALSO READ:
Eager Chinese line up to travel as Beijing opens the floodgates
How the world’s top 500 billionaires lost $1.4-trillion in 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.