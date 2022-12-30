Gold price moves will continue to be dictated by the Fed’s response to bubbling inflation in 2023
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
The backlog exists in the context of government wanting to introduce a system of national health insurance
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
Income during the entertainment group’s half-year period was hampered by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and a strike in Mpumalanga
Economists said they expect tightening lending standards to dampen growth trends even more in the coming months
Nato chief Stoltenberg says Russia’s President Vladimir Putin must be shown he will not take control of Ukraine
Pele died in hospital in Sao Paulo on Thursday at the age of 82
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
1. Russian-Ukrainian war might be the boon SA has been waiting for
2. Roaring ’20s of the illicit cigarette trade
3. CHRIS GILMOUR: Woolies Food eats humble pie as local clothing arm starts strutting its stuff
4. PETER BRUCE: Thabo Mbeki is back — and it could be a good thing
5. TOM EATON: The ANC will eat and eat and eat until there’s nothing left to eat
6. SHABIR A MADHI: Why it is time for the national coronavirus command council to go
7. HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: SA’s military is on a downward spiral towards becoming a mere militia
8. NICOLE FRITZ: Grandfathers aside, Sisulu’s absurdities are many
9. CHRIS GILMOUR: Mercy killing seems to be the only option for Massmart
10. TONY LEON: After succeeding Meyer Kahn, Cyril Ramaphosa failed to take heed of his wisdom
Shaping public opinion in 2022
Business Day publishes a diverse range of views and thoughts on its opinion pages every day. Here are 10 that proved to be the most popular with readers
