Opinion

Shaping public opinion in 2022

Business Day publishes a diverse range of views and thoughts on its opinion pages every day. Here are 10 that proved to be the most popular with readers

30 December 2022 - 08:00 STAFF WRITER

1. Russian-Ukrainian war might be the boon SA has been waiting for

2. Roaring ’20s of the illicit cigarette trade

3. CHRIS GILMOUR: Woolies Food eats humble pie as local clothing arm starts strutting its stuff

4. PETER BRUCE: Thabo Mbeki is back — and it could be a good thing

5. TOM EATON: The ANC will eat and eat and eat until there’s nothing left to eat

6. SHABIR A MADHI: Why it is time for the national coronavirus command council to go

7. HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: SA’s military is on a downward spiral towards becoming a mere militia

8. NICOLE FRITZ: Grandfathers aside, Sisulu’s absurdities are many

9. CHRIS GILMOUR: Mercy killing seems to be the only option for Massmart

10. TONY LEON: After succeeding Meyer Kahn, Cyril Ramaphosa failed to take heed of his wisdom

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.