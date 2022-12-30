Markets

Asia stocks up as battered investors find some positives

Despite market's Covid worries in China, the US Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy dampens inflationary pressures

30 December 2022 - 07:46 Ankur Banerjee
Inbound passengers wait in a queue at Malpensa Airport in Milan, Italy, on December 29 after Italy ordered Covid-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travellers coming from China, where cases are surging. Picture: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI
Inbound passengers wait in a queue at Malpensa Airport in Milan, Italy, on December 29 after Italy ordered Covid-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travellers coming from China, where cases are surging. Picture: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

Singapore — Asian equities rose on Friday as investors looked to end the year on an optimistic note after US data showed the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy was dampening inflationary pressures, even as worries over Covid cases in China persist.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.71% and was set to end December flat. The index appears likely to end the year down 19% — its worst performance since 2008.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.22%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.34%. China stocks were 0.63% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.5%.

US stocks closed sharply higher overnight, buoyed by data showing rising US jobless claims that suggested the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are reducing inflationary pressures.

Investors have been worried that central banks' efforts to tame inflation could lead to an economic slowdown, while the uncertainty over how swiftly China's economy will recover in the wake of removal of Covid controls have kept markets subdued.

“Averting a downturn is a tall order,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, noting that the odds are stacked against economies emerging unscathed from global policy tightening.

Going into 2023, inflation has still to be beaten, and investors will also be wary of geopolitical tensions arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and diplomatic strains over Taiwan, analysts said.

China's health system has been under stress due to soaring cases since the country started dismantling its “zero-Covid” policy at the start of the month, with several countries imposing or considering imposing curbs on travellers from China.

In the currency market, the US dollar was on track for its best annual performance in seven years

The world's second-largest economy is expected to suffer a slowdown in factory output and consumption in the near term as workers and shoppers fall ill.

In the currency market, the US dollar was on track for its best annual performance in seven years. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was 0.048% lower on Friday, but entering 2022's final few hours of trading, it had gained nearly 9% over the year.

Sterling was set for its worst performance against the dollar since 2016, when the UK voted to leave the EU.

The pound was last trading at $1.2057, up 0.04% on the day, but it had depreciated around 11% for the year.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.36% vs the greenback at 132.53 per dollar on Friday. The euro was down 0.01% to $1.066.

US crude rose 0.5% to $78.79 per barrel and Brent was at $83.81, up 0.42% on the day.

Though way off the peaks seen earlier this year, Brent was still set to close 2022 with a 5.76% gain after rising 50.2% in 2021, while West Texas Intermediate was on track for a 4.5% rise in 2022 after a 55% gain in 2021.

Reuters

