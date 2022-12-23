Wait for inflation data puts gold into digestion mode

Trader caution ensures prices are less volatile
A lethargic SA could invite heavy penalties under a new mechanism to stop dumping of dirty industry outside Europe
Kunming-Montreal framework aims at stopping and reversing the loss of biodiversity
Stan Mathabatha is expected to come under heavy fire over his failed attempt to ditch Cyril Ramaphosa
The partially underwritten rights issue is expected to increase working capital and liquidity to ensure sufficient headroom for strategy implementation
We see adoption of mobile devices and data as essential in order to give people better access to health, education and trade
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, host Mudiwa Gavaza discusses the outlook for the holiday season in terms of travel and accommodation and consumer spending
Thousands could be laid off as deals dwindle and economic gloom takes hold, say recruiters and compensation experts
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Gold prices hemmed into a tight range on Friday in thin trading, as cautious traders awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hike stance.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,792.80/oz as of 0238 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,801.80.
Investors’ attention turns to personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data due at 1330 GMT, for cues on inflation.
“Gold will get a boost if the data indicates that inflation has reined a little, which might raise expectations of the Fed slowing down on rate hikes,” said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.
Bullion prices dropped more than 1% in the previous session after US economic data highlighted the country’s economy rebounded faster than previously estimated, boosting the dollar and potentially setting the Fed on a keener path to fight inflation.
Data on Thursday showed new claims for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week in the US, while the economy rebounded faster in the third quarter, rising 3.2% against the previously estimated 2.9%.
“The market is in a digestion tone after yesterday’s data. We saw a strong move to a news that was not especially dramatic because of low liquidity in the market before the Christmas holiday,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastytlive.
Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion since it pays no interest.
“I think gold prices will be less volatile next year and expect to resume an upward trend with recession likely in the picture,” Lan added.
Meanwhile, top gold consumer China reported 3,761 new symptomatic Covid-19 infections on December 22, compared with 3,030 a day earlier.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.63, platinum gained 0.3% to $980.01 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,683.21.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Wait for inflation data puts gold into digestion mode
Trader caution ensures prices are less volatile
Gold prices hemmed into a tight range on Friday in thin trading, as cautious traders awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hike stance.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,792.80/oz as of 0238 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,801.80.
Investors’ attention turns to personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data due at 1330 GMT, for cues on inflation.
“Gold will get a boost if the data indicates that inflation has reined a little, which might raise expectations of the Fed slowing down on rate hikes,” said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.
Bullion prices dropped more than 1% in the previous session after US economic data highlighted the country’s economy rebounded faster than previously estimated, boosting the dollar and potentially setting the Fed on a keener path to fight inflation.
Data on Thursday showed new claims for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week in the US, while the economy rebounded faster in the third quarter, rising 3.2% against the previously estimated 2.9%.
“The market is in a digestion tone after yesterday’s data. We saw a strong move to a news that was not especially dramatic because of low liquidity in the market before the Christmas holiday,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastytlive.
Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion since it pays no interest.
“I think gold prices will be less volatile next year and expect to resume an upward trend with recession likely in the picture,” Lan added.
Meanwhile, top gold consumer China reported 3,761 new symptomatic Covid-19 infections on December 22, compared with 3,030 a day earlier.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.63, platinum gained 0.3% to $980.01 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,683.21.
Reuters
Gold eases off one-week high as dollar regains some ground
Gold rangebound as traders await economic data
Making gold great again
Gold rises but hawkish Fed stance puts the brakes on
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Glittering gold gives markets some Christmas cheer
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.