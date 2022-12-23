Markets

Wait for inflation data puts gold into digestion mode

Trader caution ensures prices are less volatile

23 December 2022 - 08:40 Ashitha Shivaprasad
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Gold prices hemmed into a tight range on Friday in thin trading, as cautious traders awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hike stance.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,792.80/oz as of 0238 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,801.80.

Investors’ attention turns to personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data due at 1330 GMT, for cues on inflation.

“Gold will get a boost if the data indicates that inflation has reined a little, which might raise expectations of the Fed slowing down on rate hikes,” said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

Bullion prices dropped more than 1% in the previous session after US economic data highlighted the country’s economy rebounded faster than previously estimated, boosting the dollar and potentially setting the Fed on a keener path to fight inflation.

Data on Thursday showed new claims for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week in the US, while the economy rebounded faster in the third quarter, rising 3.2% against the previously estimated 2.9%.

“The market is in a digestion tone after yesterday’s data. We saw a strong move to a news that was not especially dramatic because of low liquidity in the market before the Christmas holiday,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastytlive.

Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion since it pays no interest.

“I think gold prices will be less volatile next year and expect to resume an upward trend with recession likely in the picture,” Lan added.

Meanwhile, top gold consumer China reported 3,761 new symptomatic Covid-19 infections on December 22, compared with 3,030 a day earlier.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.63, platinum gained 0.3% to $980.01 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,683.21. 

Reuters

Gold eases off one-week high as dollar regains some ground

US gold futures remain flat, while Indian markets enter holiday mode
Markets
2 days ago

Gold rangebound as traders await economic data

US GDP due today will inform on inflation, along with Friday's personal consumption expenditure numbers
Markets
1 day ago

Making gold great again

What if gold were easier to trade, but still the world's best store of value? That's the World Gold Council's plan
Money & Investing
1 day ago

Gold rises but hawkish Fed stance puts the brakes on

Safe-haven flows sucked up after Bank of Japan policy move weakens dollar
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand bulls still in charge after ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand holds on to gains while JSE ...
Markets
3.
Signals over Russian cap revenge balances worries ...
Markets
4.
Wait for inflation data puts gold into digestion ...
Markets
5.
Oil rises on tight US stocks as winter blast hits
Markets

Related Articles

Glittering gold gives markets some Christmas cheer

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.