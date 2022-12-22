Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
By some magic, our president hopes to get a belated spine implant
Cape Town pins big hopes on a traffic circle in the sky
It’s been a triumphant few days for Cyril Ramaphosa, who was hours away from resigning three weeks ago. Now that he has a free hand, will he finally do something?
The tourism sector in Mauritius has surpassed pre-Covid levels — and it’s not just due to South Africans fleeing blackouts and water shortages
Assuming there are no wild fluctuations for the remainder of December, gold is likely to end 2022 exactly where it started it, at about $1,800/oz.
That may look pedestrian at first glance, but compared with how other asset classes have performed this year, gold is doing exactly what gold has always done: preserve wealth...
Making gold great again
What if gold were easier to trade, but still the world’s best store of value? Achieving that is the World Gold Council’s plan
