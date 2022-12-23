Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends abridged session firmer as rand holds on to recent gains

Trade is extremely thin ahead of the Christmas long weekend

BL Premium
23 December 2022 - 14:32 Jacqueline Mackenzie

The rand and JSE were both slightly firmer on Friday afternoon in thin pre-holiday trade as the equities market closed early ahead of the Christmas long weekend.

The rand has enjoyed a strong week, spurred by news that President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged victorious to lead the ANC for a further five years and as the dollar traded sideways...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.