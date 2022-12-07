Markets

Analysts divided on whether markets have priced in high interest rates

Most think economic effect of higher rates is yet to become evident

BL Premium
07 December 2022 - 20:07 Lindiwe Tsobo

Global financial markets have endured a torrid 2022 after central banks around the world — with the notable exception of Japan — aggressively tightened monetary policy to curb rocketing prices in the wake of the pandemic. 

Worsened by a combination of shocks, including the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, and supply chain bottlenecks, the likely result is that inflation will remain well above many countries’ targets for longer than initially expected...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.