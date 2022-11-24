Brent crude futures dipped 21c to $85.20 a barrel in early trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 16c to $77.78 a barrel
The group believes its core e-commerce businesses have reached the scale needed to become profitable
Former health minister resigned from his post in the wake of the scandal in August 2021
A Brenthurst Foundation survey finds 66% of ANC voters feel SA is going in the wrong direction, and 30% of those polled say unemployment is SA’s biggest problem
Income during the entertainment group’s half-year period was hampered by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and a strike in Mpumalanga
Business Day TV speaks to chief economist at Nedbank Nicky Weimar
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
The shelling in 2007 killed dozens of civilians
Gavi, the youngest player to represent Spain at a World Cup, and subs round off one-sided encounter
The bizarre, disturbing and funny ‘The Rabbit Hutch’ explores the existence of young people who yearn for a better life in a low-income community in Indiana
The JSE is facing mixed, but largely higher Asian markets on Thursday after the minutes from the last policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve showed most officials back a slower pace of interest-rate hikes soon.
The news added to speculation that an interest-rate hike of 50 basis points (bps) is expected in December...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets partly lifted by US Fed minutes
Most Federal Reserve officials want slower rate hikes in the future, according to the minutes from the last policy meeting
The JSE is facing mixed, but largely higher Asian markets on Thursday after the minutes from the last policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve showed most officials back a slower pace of interest-rate hikes soon.
The news added to speculation that an interest-rate hike of 50 basis points (bps) is expected in December...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.