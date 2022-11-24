Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets partly lifted by US Fed minutes

Most Federal Reserve officials want slower rate hikes in the future, according to the minutes from the last policy meeting

24 November 2022 - 07:22 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing mixed, but largely higher Asian markets on Thursday after the minutes from the last policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve showed most officials back a slower pace of interest-rate hikes soon.

The news added to speculation that an interest-rate hike of 50 basis points (bps) is expected in December...

