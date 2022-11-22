Traders’ focus has turned to the minutes of the Fed’s latest policy meeting that are due on Wednesday
The JSE tracked global peers firmer on Tuesday, perking up shortly before the afternoon session as investors looked past China possibly tightening its Covid policies and turned their focus to the US Federal Reserve once more.
Concerns that China may tighten health curbs after reports of a string of Covid-related deaths had put pressure on markets at the beginning of the week...
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors sneeze at China's Covid blues
