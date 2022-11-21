Gold inches down as dollar edges up amid focus on Fed hints

Traders are tentatively bullish on the greenback after hawkish comments from Bank members last week that is weighing on the bullion, analyst says
Electrification, tightening decarbonisation policy and the plunging cost of renewables will drive the change, experts say
The department says that ‘all possible efforts are being made to ensure all the measures in the national electricity plan are implemented’
Acting secretary-general finds himself at the centre of the party operations and also of the leadership question
The bottom line of the private hospital operator rose 38.2% in its 2022 year after its results were hampered by the pandemic the past two years
Repossessions are expected to rise as more vehicle buyers seek credit extensions and debt counselling
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
China is fighting numerous flareups, from Zhengzhou in central Henan province to Chongqing in the southwest
The captain’s first-half brace propelled the South Americans to a comfortable 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in the opening game on Sunday
There are far bigger and more important things than racing in circles, four-times world champion says after stepping away from Formula One career
Bengaluru — Gold crept lower on Monday, after marking its worst week in five, pressured by a pop in the dollar while traders awaited further cues on central banks' interest rates strategy.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,744.38 per ounce by 4.17am. US gold futures shed 0.5% to $1,746.30.
Bullion fell 1.2% in the week ending November 18, its worst since the one ending October 14, despite scaling a peak since mid-August on November 15.
With no major economic news to drive sentiment in Asia, “traders are tentatively bullish on the dollar after hawkish comments from Fed members last week which is weighing on gold”, said City Index analyst Matt Simpson.
The dollar index was up 0.2%, making gold less attractive for overseas buyers. Gold could test the $1,735 and $1,729 support levels ahead of the minutes from the US Federal Reserve's most recent meeting on Wednesday, and there's potential for the dollar to continue higher should they be more hawkish than expected ahead of US Thanksgiving holidays on Thursday, Simpson added.
Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Saturday he is ready to “move away” from three-quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's December meeting. But the central bank is still expected to raise rates by half a percentage point, a view endorsed by other Fed officials as well recently.
High interest rates discourage investing in non-yielding gold.
Investors also kept a close tab on the economic fallout from fresh Covid-19 restrictions in China, also the top bullion consumer and this seemed to sour sentiment in wider Asian markets.
Chinese physical gold premiums fell sharply last week as buying slowed.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.8% to $20.74 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.9% to $968.62, and palladium shed 0.7% to $1,924.34.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold inches down as dollar edges up amid focus on Fed hints
Traders are tentatively bullish on the greenback after hawkish comments from Bank members last week that is weighing on the bullion, analyst says
Bengaluru — Gold crept lower on Monday, after marking its worst week in five, pressured by a pop in the dollar while traders awaited further cues on central banks' interest rates strategy.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,744.38 per ounce by 4.17am. US gold futures shed 0.5% to $1,746.30.
Bullion fell 1.2% in the week ending November 18, its worst since the one ending October 14, despite scaling a peak since mid-August on November 15.
With no major economic news to drive sentiment in Asia, “traders are tentatively bullish on the dollar after hawkish comments from Fed members last week which is weighing on gold”, said City Index analyst Matt Simpson.
The dollar index was up 0.2%, making gold less attractive for overseas buyers. Gold could test the $1,735 and $1,729 support levels ahead of the minutes from the US Federal Reserve's most recent meeting on Wednesday, and there's potential for the dollar to continue higher should they be more hawkish than expected ahead of US Thanksgiving holidays on Thursday, Simpson added.
Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Saturday he is ready to “move away” from three-quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's December meeting. But the central bank is still expected to raise rates by half a percentage point, a view endorsed by other Fed officials as well recently.
High interest rates discourage investing in non-yielding gold.
Investors also kept a close tab on the economic fallout from fresh Covid-19 restrictions in China, also the top bullion consumer and this seemed to sour sentiment in wider Asian markets.
Chinese physical gold premiums fell sharply last week as buying slowed.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.8% to $20.74 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.9% to $968.62, and palladium shed 0.7% to $1,924.34.
Reuters
JSE faces lower Asian markets as China reports Covid-19 deaths
Market data — November 20 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold inches up but set for weekly decline
Gold falls on stronger dollar, easing international tensions
Gold steady near three-month high as investors hope for smaller rate hikes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.