MARKET WRAP: JSE, rand weaker amid fears of tighter restrictions in China

Fears of stricter lockdowns in China amid a record daily spike in Covid-19 cases weighed on markets

21 November 2022 - 18:52 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand weakened along with other emerging-market currencies on Monday, while the JSE tracked softer US and European markets as fears of stricter lockdowns in China amid a record daily spike in Covid-19 cases weighed on sentiment.

China reported its first deaths in months, sparking fears of tougher restrictions a week after issuing guidelines aimed at making its Covid-19 approach more targeted. ..

