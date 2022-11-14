×

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE stalls as investors digest Fed comments

US central bank officials caution that there is still some way to go before they will consider an end to higher interest rates

BL Premium
14 November 2022 - 19:09 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed weaker while US and European markets were generally firmer on Monday as investors considered comments on US interest rates from officials at the Federal Reserve.

The rally at the end of last week — when the local bourse reached its highest level in almost seven months — was built on the perception that a single, softer-than-expected consumer inflation report would prompt the Fed to ease its aggressive monetary tightening...

