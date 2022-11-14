Tencent, which influences the local bourse via Naspers and Prosus jumps 9.59%
Research by Wits finds that headount in core service areas, which account for more than three-quarters of the wage bill, has actually declined in the past decade
The department seeks to overturn a ruling scrapping certificate of need
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
The investigation and settlement is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech giant
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’
Central bank should soon moderate the size of its interest-rate increases but still has work to do, says vice-chair
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
There's a foible or two that don't take away from its usefulness as a large and affordable family crossover
The JSE closed weaker while US and European markets were generally firmer on Monday as investors considered comments on US interest rates from officials at the Federal Reserve.
The rally at the end of last week — when the local bourse reached its highest level in almost seven months — was built on the perception that a single, softer-than-expected consumer inflation report would prompt the Fed to ease its aggressive monetary tightening...
MARKET WRAP: JSE stalls as investors digest Fed comments
US central bank officials caution that there is still some way to go before they will consider an end to higher interest rates
