Markets

JSE picks up steam on cooling US inflation

US consumer prices rose 7.7% year on year in October, below market expectations of 7.9% and the slowest pace in nine months

11 November 2022 - 11:14 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE rallied along with its global peers on Friday, after slower-than-expected inflation data in the US raised bets that the US Federal Reserve would slow its aggressive rate-hike path.

US consumer prices rose 7.7% year on year in October, below market expectations of 7.9% and the slowest pace in nine months. Core consumer price inflation, as measured on the consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3% in the month and 6.3% on an annual basis, also 20 basis points below the consensus figure. ..

