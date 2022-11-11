JSE picks up steam on cooling US inflation

A relief rally in global shares enters second day as traders bet that peaking US inflation will prompt Federal Reserve to ease pace of rate hikes
There is a dearth of case law on material adverse change in SA
The JRA says the sinkholes could be attributable to collapsed infrastructure such as stormwater pipes or fibre-optic cabling
Masina to face disciplinary action after defying ANC leaders by moving against Tania Campbell
The company is putting plans in place to make up for lost trading hours, including investing in backup power solutions and using mobile point-of-sale devices
Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst Peter Major
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Legislation intended to pressure Beijing over its Uyghur detention camps risks slowing the Biden administration’s efforts to decarbonise the US power sector
New Zealander signed for an eight-under-par 64 to lead the field by one stroke
Brazilian racer Ricardo Mauricio blitzed the 4.309km long track in a time of 1:37:856
The JSE rallied along with its global peers on Friday, after slower-than-expected inflation data in the US raised bets that the US Federal Reserve would slow its aggressive rate-hike path.
US consumer prices rose 7.7% year on year in October, below market expectations of 7.9% and the slowest pace in nine months. Core consumer price inflation, as measured on the consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3% in the month and 6.3% on an annual basis, also 20 basis points below the consensus figure. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE picks up steam on cooling US inflation
US consumer prices rose 7.7% year on year in October, below market expectations of 7.9% and the slowest pace in nine months
The JSE rallied along with its global peers on Friday, after slower-than-expected inflation data in the US raised bets that the US Federal Reserve would slow its aggressive rate-hike path.
US consumer prices rose 7.7% year on year in October, below market expectations of 7.9% and the slowest pace in nine months. Core consumer price inflation, as measured on the consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3% in the month and 6.3% on an annual basis, also 20 basis points below the consensus figure. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.