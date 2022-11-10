Hopes fading fast for rescue of FTX as potential saviours Binance and OKX back out after hearing of $7bn in liabilities
The concept of a carbon tax for corporations is likely to gather more support from governments and international bodies as estimates for the funding needed to battle climate change surge
Staff to receive 85% of their pay while loss-making arms manufacturer struggles to scrape together the rest
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
The pulp and packaging company says performance improved performance in 2022, despite several headwinds
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Reports by the intergovernmental organisation have advised the world to prepare for the coming climate crises of a warmer planet
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
The flagship SUV boasts many innovations including the ability to charge your home and another Volvo electric car
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers, while the rand was weaker in line with the emerging-market currencies as investors await a key inflation report in the US.
Economists polled by Bloomberg project the consumer price index and the core measure that excludes food and energy to both have cooled on an annual basis in October, but the rate is still consistent with persistent and elevated inflation...
JSE slips with global markets under pressure ahead of US inflation report
The market expectation is for a print just below 8% year on year
