JSE slips with global markets under pressure ahead of US inflation report

The market expectation is for a print just below 8% year on year

10 November 2022 - 10:51 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers, while the rand was weaker in line with the emerging-market currencies as investors await a key inflation report in the US.

Economists polled by Bloomberg project the consumer price index and the core measure that excludes food and energy to both have cooled on an annual basis in October, but the rate is still consistent with persistent and elevated inflation...

