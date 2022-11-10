Crude extends losses as China renews Covid curbs

Business Day TV talks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
The sector’s competitors from abroad are all hunting in packs for markets in SA’s backyard, Africa
Ramano is named in a forensic report as a key source of alleged media leaks contravening JSE listing regulations
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
Tight labour market forces British companies to take unusual steps
South Africans rely more on credit card debt and overdrafts despite rocketing interest rates
A virtual address is still possible despite pressure on Indonesia to withdraw its invitation
From the players to the administrators, fear stalks the unsettled boards and dressing rooms
The flagship SUV boasts many innovations including the ability to charge your home and another Volvo electric car
London — Oil extended its losses for a fourth straight session on Thursday as renewed Covid-19 curbs in China raised concern about fuel demand in the world’s biggest crude importer.
China is battling a rebound in infections in several important cities, including the capital Beijing. In the manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, millions of residents were told to get tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
“Chinese Covid-related demand woes, the reinvigorated dollar and a loose fourth-quarter oil balance could push prices further south,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. The downside could be limited with the EU ban on Russian oil and G7 price cap looming, he added.
Brent crude was down 27c, or 0.3%, to $92.38 a barrel at 9.03am GMT. West Texas Intermediate was down 33c, or 0.4%, at $85.50.
“While the narrative in recent weeks has focused on the potential for Chinese Covid restrictions to be relaxed ... the reality has seen case numbers soaring, restrictions reimposed and mass testing undertaken,” said Craig Erlam of brokerage Oanda.
Crude surged earlier this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised concern about supply, with Brent coming close to its all-time high of $147 a barrel. Prices have since fallen on concern about recession and Brent has dropped more than 6% this week.
The market came under pressure on Wednesday from a big increase in US crude inventories, which rose by 3.9-million barrels, taking stockpiles to their highest since July 2021.
With no final results yet available from the US midterm elections, in focus later on Thursday will be inflation data which is likely to show a slowing in both the monthly and yearly core numbers for October, according to a Reuters survey.
That may lead the Federal Reserve to reduce the size of its planned interest rate increases, which would be considered positive for economic and oil demand.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Crude extends losses as China renews Covid curbs
The world’s biggest importer of oil is battling a resurgence of the coronavirus in several cities, raising concerns about demand
London — Oil extended its losses for a fourth straight session on Thursday as renewed Covid-19 curbs in China raised concern about fuel demand in the world’s biggest crude importer.
China is battling a rebound in infections in several important cities, including the capital Beijing. In the manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, millions of residents were told to get tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
“Chinese Covid-related demand woes, the reinvigorated dollar and a loose fourth-quarter oil balance could push prices further south,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. The downside could be limited with the EU ban on Russian oil and G7 price cap looming, he added.
Brent crude was down 27c, or 0.3%, to $92.38 a barrel at 9.03am GMT. West Texas Intermediate was down 33c, or 0.4%, at $85.50.
“While the narrative in recent weeks has focused on the potential for Chinese Covid restrictions to be relaxed ... the reality has seen case numbers soaring, restrictions reimposed and mass testing undertaken,” said Craig Erlam of brokerage Oanda.
Crude surged earlier this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised concern about supply, with Brent coming close to its all-time high of $147 a barrel. Prices have since fallen on concern about recession and Brent has dropped more than 6% this week.
The market came under pressure on Wednesday from a big increase in US crude inventories, which rose by 3.9-million barrels, taking stockpiles to their highest since July 2021.
With no final results yet available from the US midterm elections, in focus later on Thursday will be inflation data which is likely to show a slowing in both the monthly and yearly core numbers for October, according to a Reuters survey.
That may lead the Federal Reserve to reduce the size of its planned interest rate increases, which would be considered positive for economic and oil demand.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.