Absa’s index a critical tool in developing African markets

Are African financial markets in a better place than a year ago? As the leading banking group on the continent, this is a key question Absa interrogates across operations.

While it is difficult to model for outlier events such as the Covid-19 pandemic or the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it is important to have a metric in place to track the development of African financial markets. Absa's African Financial Markets Index (AFMI) has been key in enhancing financial market infrastructure on the continent.

Now into its sixth year, the AFMI has stimulated transparency in markets, enhanced policy-making and allowed for the development of Africa-focused alternative investment products that will have an impact for generations to come. With 19 out of 26 countries scoring higher than in 2021, it is clear that the continent is heading in the right direction.

The index was designed to compare where countries were in terms of their market infrastructure, and foster discussions on how to enhance their financial systems.

Absa did not want it to be dominated by a handful of advanced markets and as a result the bank is pleased to see the index expanding to 26 countries with the inclusion of Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar and Zimbabwe. As Absa expands the index, the bank can start to track longer-term trends that are playing out.

Ghana is a good example of this. The country had a strong focus on its solvency framework and how it could take local policies and master agreements — aligning with global best practices.

In 2021, they entered the top five for the first time and performed well in 2022. Ghana can now expand other markets including futures, secured lending and equity components.