The all share index, however, gained 3.06% for the week, thanks to a rally on Monday and Tuesday
In exchange for petty bribes, smidgens of power and the satisfaction of hurting the DA, the smaller parties have possibly irreparably damaged trust in all of their parties
One of the key mandates is to ensure E-tolls are scrapped
‘You will recall that Msibi stepped aside after he was charged with serious charges. He has shown discipline and his charges were therefore withdrawn,’ said Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane
Business Day TV spoke to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua and Annatjie Van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments.
Power generation fell for sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns saw Eskom's energy availbility factor dropping to the lowest on record this week
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
Controls include a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US tools
SA goes one up in ODI series
Both cars feature caramel cabins, altered BMW logos - an exclusive the Kith Vitality Green paint
The JSE ended lower on Friday, tracking weaker US and European markets as investors digested the US September jobs report.
US non-farm payrolls data showed the unemployment rate continued to decline, coming in at 3.5%, down from the 3.7% the previous month. The data also showed that the world’s biggest economy added 263,000 jobs, higher than the market expectations of a 250,000 gain. ..
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker as investors digest US jobs report
