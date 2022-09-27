JSE faces mixed Asian markets amid volatility

Global recovery slows under central banks’ tightening
Change is afoot but the shift is not likely to be well met
Business Day TV speaks to Business Unity SA’s CEO, Cas Coovadia
But the step-aside rule and electoral committee regulations disqualify the former president from standing for a leadership position
CEO Sim Tshabalala says the bank is considering Morocco and Egypt to better serve multinationals
Business Day TV speaks to Zwelibanzi Maziya, COO of the Sovereign Africa Ratings
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
Nineteen-gun salute for country’s longest-serving prime minister
The pair were perceived to have over-valued themselves at players auction
Russia’s miscalculations, misnomers and military failures have played into the hands of Kyiv
The JSE will open to mixed screens from Asia on Tuesday as traders try to anticipate what might happen next in a volatile time for global markets amid high inflation, interest rates increasing and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The Nikkei in Japan and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong showed some gains on Tuesday with 0.56% and 0.26% increases. The Shanghai Composite in mainland China sank 1.06%. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed down 1.11%, 1.03% and 0.6% overnight, respectively...
