×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets amid volatility

BL Premium
27 September 2022 - 07:35 Nico Gous

The JSE will open to mixed screens from Asia on Tuesday as traders try to anticipate what might happen next in a volatile time for global markets amid high inflation, interest rates increasing and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Nikkei in Japan and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong showed some gains on Tuesday with 0.56% and 0.26% increases. The Shanghai Composite in mainland China sank 1.06%. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed down 1.11%, 1.03% and 0.6% overnight, respectively...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.