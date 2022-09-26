×

Gold languishes near low on gaining dollar and hawkish central banks

Building a bullish case for the bullion is hard until the Fed pivots over interest rates, especially with other central banks tracing up too, analyst says

26 September 2022 - 07:53 Eileen Soreng
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Bengaluru — Gold prices were pinned near a two and a half-year low on Monday, pulled down by a firmer US dollar and as major central banks adopted an aggressive stance on interest rates to tame inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,637.85 per ounce at 6.15am. Prices fell as much as 1% earlier in the session to hit $1,626.41, their lowest level since April 2020. US gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,645.00.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback vs six peers, scaled a fresh peak since 2002 boosted by a plunge in British sterling.

“It's very difficult to construct a bullish case for gold, not until we see a pivot with the Fed especially with [other] central banks tracing up with the Fed as well,” said City Index analyst Matt Simpson. When the recession becomes a reality, there's a chance there for gold to get its safe-haven status back as the Fed won't be hiking any more, Simpson added.

The US central bank and a number of other major central banks raised interest rates last week, triggering concerns over its impact on growth. A survey showed on Friday a downturn in business activity across the eurozone deepened in September.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Sunday he still believes the US central bank can tame inflation without substantial job losses given the economy's continued momentum.

Higher US interest rates dull the zero-yielding bullion's appeal while bolstering the dollar in which gold is priced.

Gold prices have fallen more than 20% since scaling above the key $2,000 per-ounce mark in March. Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 30,454,517 ounces on Friday, its lowest since March 2020.

Spot silver shed 1.6% to $18.54 per ounce, having earlier fallen to its lowest in more than two weeks.

Platinum rose 0.5% to $858.40 and palladium was 0.9% higher at $2,084.79.

Reuters

